Joan TrimbleBorn 18 June 1915. Died 6 August 2000
Joan Trimble
1915-06-18
Joan Trimble Biography (Wikipedia)
Joan Trimble (18 June 1915 – 6 August 2000) was an Irish composer and pianist.
Suite for Strings
The Pool Among The Rushes
The Pool Among The Rushes
Buttermilk Point
Buttermilk Point
Buttermilk Point
Girl's song from 3 Songs for voice and piano
Girl's song from 3 Songs for voice and piano
My grief on the sea from 3 Songs for voice and piano
My grief on the sea from 3 Songs for voice and piano
Green rain from 3 Songs for voice and piano
Green rain from 3 Songs for voice and piano
My Grief On The Sea
My Grief On The Sea
Buttermilk Point
Buttermilk Point
Green Rain
Green Rain
Sonatina for two pianos
Sonatina for two pianos
The Green Bough
Una Hunt, Rory Holmes & Joan Trimble
The Green Bough
Girl's Song
Girl's Song
Green Rain
Green Rain
Prelude from Suite for Strings
Irish Chamber Orchestra
Prelude from Suite for Strings
Jamaican Rumba
Jamaican Rumba
The Green Bough
The Green Bough
Jamaican Rumba (excerpt)
Jamaican Rumba (excerpt)
Prelude from Suite for Strings
Prelude from Suite for Strings
Suite for Strings
Buttermilk Point (reel)
Buttermilk Point (reel)
Green Rain
Green Rain
Suite for Strings
The Heather Glen
The Heather Glen
Past BBC Events
Proms 1956: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed29mb
Royal Albert Hall
1956-08-15T08:36:45
15
Aug
1956
Proms 1956: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1947: Prom 17
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4xhzc
Royal Albert Hall
1947-08-07T08:36:45
7
Aug
1947
Proms 1947: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1945: Prom 10
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed5c6q
Royal Albert Hall
1945-08-01T08:36:45
1
Aug
1945
Proms 1945: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1943: Prom 30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enf9mb
Royal Albert Hall
1943-07-23T08:36:45
23
Jul
1943
Proms 1943: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1940: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epxgwh
Queen's Hall
1940-10-02T08:36:45
2
Oct
1940
Proms 1940: Prom 46
Queen's Hall
