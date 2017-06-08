Having wooed stateside crowds with a series of shows through 2012, Dublin five-piece Little Green Cars are ready to charm domestic audiences with their forthcoming debut album, Absolute Zero.

The five-piece - fronted by the duo of Stevie Appleby and Faye O'Rourke - have a fine foundation to build from in the shape of their single The John Wayne. Its dusty percussion and vocal harmonies place it somewhere beside Mumford & Sons and The Maccabees in the commercial sphere; and, certainly, Little Green Cars possess the potential to emulate these acts' achievements.

Absolute Zero has something of a hit-maker at its helm, too - producer Markus Dravs has previously worked on releases by Arcade Fire, Björk and Coldplay. With the band forming five years ago, some might deem the debut a long time coming; but on the evidence of what's been heard so far, it's clear that a great thing is coming to those who've waited.