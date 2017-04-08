Dave CrawfordUS soul songwriter, keyboard player, singer & producer. Born 1940. Died 1988
Dave Crawford
1940
Dave Crawford Biography (Wikipedia)
David Bernard "Dave" Crawford (October 24, 1943 – June 1988) was an American R&B musician, songwriter, radio personality and record producer. He wrote "What a Man", originally recorded by Linda Lyndell and later reinterpreted by Salt-n-Pepa; "Precious, Precious", a hit for Jackie Moore; and "Young Hearts Run Free", an international hit for Candi Staton.
Dave Crawford Tracks
Millionaire
Dave Crawford
Millionaire
Millionaire
Praying For The Rain To Come
Dave Crawford
Praying For The Rain To Come
