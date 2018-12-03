Derek WadsworthBorn 5 February 1939. Died 3 December 2008
Derek Wadsworth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-02-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4fce272b-8689-45da-b690-5016e1c6ab9d
Derek Wadsworth Biography (Wikipedia)
Derek Wadsworth (5 February 1939, Cleckheaton, Yorkshire – 3 December 2008, Oxfordshire) was an English jazz trombonist, session musician, composer and arranger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Derek Wadsworth Tracks
Sort by
Space 1999
Derek Wadsworth
Space 1999
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Space 1999
Last played on
La Strada - Suite
Nino Rota
La Strada - Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br598.jpglink
La Strada - Suite
Last played on
A Fistful of Dollars: Main Theme
Ennio Morricone
A Fistful of Dollars: Main Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xzdp.jpglink
A Fistful of Dollars: Main Theme
Last played on
Dusk Fire
The New Jazz Orchestra
Dusk Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzk.jpglink
Dusk Fire
Last played on
LO SCEICCO BIANCO (1951): Symphonic Suite
Nino Rota
LO SCEICCO BIANCO (1951): Symphonic Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br598.jpglink
LO SCEICCO BIANCO (1951): Symphonic Suite
Orchestra
Last played on
Eight and a Half
Nino Rota
Eight and a Half
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br598.jpglink
Eight and a Half
Last played on
Derek Wadsworth Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist