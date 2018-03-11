Voices of Hope
Voices of Hope Performances & Interviews
Voices of Hope Tracks
If Ye Love Me
Thomas Tallis
If Ye Love Me
If Ye Love Me
Performer
Last played on
Mass for Four Voices Kyrie
William Byrd
Mass for Four Voices Kyrie
Mass for Four Voices Kyrie
Performer
Last played on
Paul Mealor: Locus Iste
Paul Mealor
Paul Mealor: Locus Iste
Paul Mealor: Locus Iste
Conductor
Enjoy the Silence [by Depeche Mode] for chorus
Eric Whitacre
Enjoy the Silence [by Depeche Mode] for chorus
Enjoy the Silence [by Depeche Mode] for chorus
Conductor
O Salutaris Hostias
Eriks Esenvalds
O Salutaris Hostias
O Salutaris Hostias
Conductor
Ubi Caritas
Ola Gjeilo
Ubi Caritas
Ubi Caritas
Conductor
When the Boat Comes In
Voices of Hope
When the Boat Comes In
When the Boat Comes In
Conductor
Music Arranger
Come ye not from Newcastle
Trad.
Trad.
Come ye not from Newcastle
Come ye not from Newcastle
Anthem
Lucy Pankhurst
Anthem
Anthem
Northern Lights
Trad.
Trad.
Northern Lights
Northern Lights
Feelin' Good
Leslie Bricusse
Feelin' Good
Feelin' Good
Conductor
Last played on
Mother of God, Here I Stand
John Tavener
John Tavener
Mother of God, Here I Stand
Mother of God, Here I Stand
Last played on
When David Heard
Thomas Tomkins
When David Heard
When David Heard
Nunc dimittis
Arvo Pärt
Nunc dimittis
Nunc dimittis
Christus est stella
Will Todd
Christus est stella
Christus est stella
Conductor
Come ye not from Newcastle
Voices of Hope
Come ye not from Newcastle
Come ye not from Newcastle
Keel Row
Voices of Hope
Keel Row
Keel Row
Les Fleurs et Les Arbres
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Les Fleurs et Les Arbres
Les Fleurs et Les Arbres
Director
Last played on
Bogoroditse Devo
Arvo Pärt
Bogoroditse Devo
Bogoroditse Devo
Conductor
Last played on
