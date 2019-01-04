Natalie MacMasterBorn 13 June 1972
Natalie MacMaster
1972-06-13
Natalie MacMaster Biography (Wikipedia)
Natalie MacMaster CM (born June 13, 1972) is a Canadian fiddler from the rural community of Troy in Inverness County, Nova Scotia, who plays Cape Breton fiddle music.
MacMaster has toured with the Chieftains, Faith Hill, Carlos Santana and Alison Krauss, and has recorded with Yo-Yo Ma. She has appeared at the Celtic Colours festival in Cape Breton, Celtic Connections in Scotland, and MerleFest in the United States.
Natalie MacMaster Tracks
St Nick's
St Nick's
My Dungannon Sweetheart / Scaffies Cairet / Juniper Jig
The Farewell: Farewell March / Charlie Hardie / Frank Gilruth / McArthur Road
In My Hands/The Drunken Lady
In My Hands/The Drunken Lady
Hector The Hero
Hector The Hero
The Honeysuckle Set: Lad O'Beirne's / The Honeysuckle / Tammy Sullivan's / The Holly Bush / Rannie Maclellan's
The Northside Kitchen; Mom's Jig; A Deanadh Im
Reel For Brenda / Flamenco Fling
Reel For Brenda / Flamenco Fling
Reel Beatrice/Sean Sa cheo
Reel Beatrice/Sean Sa cheo
Blue Bonnets Over The Border
Blue Bonnets Over The Border
The Silver Spear / The Glen Road To Carrick / Lad O'Beirne's Reel
My Dungannon Sweetheart/ The Scaffie's Cart
New York Jig
New York Jig
Silver Spear
Silver Spear
Father John Macleod's jig
Father John Macleod's jig
St Nicks
St Nicks
My Friend Buddy: Blue Bonnets Over The Border/Danny MacEachern's Piano/Alex Macdonnell's Favourite
Hector the Hero
Hector the Hero
Welcome to the Trossachs / Memories of Winston / Highlanders farewell to Ireland
Fingal's Cave
Fingal's Cave
The Night We Had the Goat / Fairy Dance
Fiddlers Despair
Fiddlers Despair
A'Chuthag (The Cuckoo)
A'Chuthag (The Cuckoo)
THE CHASE
THE CHASE
My Brother Kevin
My Brother Kevin
