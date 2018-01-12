John Stephen Goodman (born June 20, 1952) is an American actor. Early in his career, he was known for playing Dan Conner on the ABC TV series Roseanne (1988–1997; 2018), for which he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in 1993. He is also a regular collaborator with the Coen brothers on such films as Raising Arizona (1987), Barton Fink (1991), The Big Lebowski (1998), O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), and Inside Llewyn Davis (2013). Goodman's voice roles in animated films include Rex in Steven Spielberg's We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story, Pacha in Disney's The Emperor's New Groove (2000), Baloo in The Jungle Book 2 (2003), and Sulley in Pixar's Monsters, Inc. (2001), and Monsters University (2013).

His other film performances include lead roles in Always (1989), The Babe (1992), The Flintstones (1994) and 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) and supporting roles in Coyote Ugly (2000), The Artist (2011), Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close (2011), Argo (2012), Flight (2012), The Hangover Part III (2013), Patriots Day (2016), and Kong: Skull Island (2017). On television, he has had regular roles on Amazon Studios Alpha House and on the first season of HBO's Treme and has been a frequent host of Saturday Night Live, as well as playing guest roles on series such as Community. John Heilpern of Vanity Fair has called him "among our very finest actors".