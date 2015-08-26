Jan Burton is a Welsh music producer best known for his work with ex-Fluke member Mike Tournier in their joint project, Syntax. In December 2017, Jan announced that he was engaged in his first solo project.

He also provided vocals for Dangerous Power, a song by Best Ortofon American DJ of 2007 according to the International Dance Music Awards, Gabriel & Dresden which reached #1 Hot Dance Club Play, #4 Hot Dance Airplay and won Best Alternative/Rock Dance Track in the IDMA.

In 2010, Jan Burton provided vocals for the songs "Traces Remain", and "I've Had Friends" on Morgan Page's album Believe. Jan Burton has just collaborated on Super8 & Tab's debut album, a trance group within the Anjunabeats label, and he is on 4 of the songs on the 2010 album Empire. He performed vocals in two songs on Metrik's "The Departure" EP. In 2011, he did the vocals for Eric Prydz's new single "Niton (The Reason)". In October 2014, Jan Burton has just done two more songs with Super8 & Tab for their new album Unified, released on Anjunabeats.