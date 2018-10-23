Speedy OrtizFormed 2011
Speedy Ortiz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4fbf1a3d-a649-4f8e-9ddf-347f6ba2d307
Speedy Ortiz Biography (Wikipedia)
Speedy Ortiz is an American indie rock band from Northampton, Massachusetts, United States. Originally a solo project for founder Sadie Dupuis, from 2011 a full band incarnation has released three EPs and three LPs mostly on Carpark Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Speedy Ortiz Tracks
Sort by
Sport Death (6 Music Session 23/10/18)
Speedy Ortiz
Sport Death (6 Music Session 23/10/18)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sport Death (6 Music Session 23/10/18)
Lucky 88 (6 Music Session 23/10/18)
Speedy Ortiz
Lucky 88 (6 Music Session 23/10/18)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucky 88 (6 Music Session 23/10/18)
Buck Me Off (6 Music Session 23/10/18)
Speedy Ortiz
Buck Me Off (6 Music Session 23/10/18)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Buck Me Off (6 Music Session 23/10/18)
Sport Death
Speedy Ortiz
Sport Death
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sport Death
Last played on
Lucky 88
Speedy Ortiz
Lucky 88
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucky 88
Last played on
Raising The Skate
Speedy Ortiz
Raising The Skate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m6c4c.jpglink
Raising The Skate
Last played on
Puffer (Open Mike Eagle Remix)
Speedy Ortiz
Puffer (Open Mike Eagle Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Puffer (Open Mike Eagle Remix)
Last played on
American Horror
Speedy Ortiz
American Horror
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
American Horror
Last played on
My Dead Girl
Speedy Ortiz
My Dead Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Dead Girl
Last played on
The Graduates
Speedy Ortiz
The Graduates
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Graduates
Last played on
Mister Difficult
Speedy Ortiz
Mister Difficult
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mister Difficult
Last played on
Swell Content
Speedy Ortiz
Swell Content
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swell Content
Last played on
Puffer
Speedy Ortiz
Puffer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Puffer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
6 Music at Green Man
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5dwrz
Black Mountains, Wales
2014-08-14T08:33:28
14
Aug
2014
6 Music at Green Man
Black Mountains, Wales
Speedy Ortiz Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist