Hakeem Seriki (born November 28, 1979), is an American rapper, entrepreneur, and investor from Houston, Texas, better known by his stage name Chamillionaire. He began his career independently with local releases in 2002, including the collaborative album Get Ya Mind Correct with fellow Houston rapper and childhood friend Paul Wall. He signed to Universal Records in 2005 and released The Sound of Revenge under Universal. It included hit singles "Turn It Up" featuring Lil' Flip and the number-one, Grammy-winning hit "Ridin'" featuring Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Ultimate Victory followed in 2007, which was notable for not containing any profanity. Chamillionaire is also known for his most anticipated Mixtape Messiah series, which ran from 2004 until 2009.

He currently serves as the CEO of Chamillitary Entertainment. Chamillionaire was also the founder and an original member of the Color Changin' Click until the group split in 2005.

In early 2011, he left Universal Records, which led to his would-be third album, Venom, going unreleased. Chamillionaire released his first independent extended play Ammunition in March 2012 and was noted as his first major release since he left the label. Another EP, Elevate, was released on February 17, 2013. He said it is going to be one of several to be released before his third studio album, and shortly after his third EP Reignfall was released on July 23, 2013. He is working on his third studio album, Poison.