Joey PurpChicago rapper; real name Joey Davis
Joseph Davis (born August 3, 1993), better known by his stage name Joey Purp, is an American rapper from Chicago, Illinois. He is one half of Leather Corduroys. He is one of the founding members of Savemoney.
Elastic
Shake Something (feat. Joey Purp)
Girls
No Way (Kingdom Remix) (feat. Isaiah Rashad, Joey Purp & Ambre)
