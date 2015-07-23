Barry BalesBorn 23 August 1969
Barry Bales
1969-08-23
Barry Bales Biography (Wikipedia)
Barry Turner Bales (born August 23, 1969 in Kingsport, Tennessee, United States) is the American long time bass player and harmony vocalist for Alison Krauss and Union Station. He has been in the band for around 25 years. The 2012 Grammy was awarded as a member of the Union Station band on Paper Airplane.
Barry Bales Tracks
Doesn't Have to Be This Way
Barry Bales
Doesn't Have to Be This Way
Doesn't Have to Be This Way
