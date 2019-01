Barry Turner Bales (born August 23, 1969 in Kingsport, Tennessee, United States) is the American long time bass player and harmony vocalist for Alison Krauss and Union Station. He has been in the band for around 25 years. The 2012 Grammy was awarded as a member of the Union Station band on Paper Airplane.

