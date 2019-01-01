Talvin Singh, OBE (born 1970 in London, England), is a producer and composer and tabla player, known for creating an innovative fusion of Indian classical music and drum and bass. Singh is generally considered involved with an electronica subgenre called Asian Underground, and more recently as Indian and/or Asian electronica.

After collaborating with Siouxsie and the Banshees and Björk in the early 1990s, Singh released his debut album Ok which received the Mercury Music Prize in 1999.

Singh has since collaborated with a variety of acts including Madonna and Massive Attack.