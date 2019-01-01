Talvin Singh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyh5.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4fafdd2b-4cd0-4cc7-a338-cd94cfceeea4
Talvin Singh Biography (Wikipedia)
Talvin Singh, OBE (born 1970 in London, England), is a producer and composer and tabla player, known for creating an innovative fusion of Indian classical music and drum and bass. Singh is generally considered involved with an electronica subgenre called Asian Underground, and more recently as Indian and/or Asian electronica.
After collaborating with Siouxsie and the Banshees and Björk in the early 1990s, Singh released his debut album Ok which received the Mercury Music Prize in 1999.
Singh has since collaborated with a variety of acts including Madonna and Massive Attack.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Talvin Singh Performances & Interviews
Talvin Singh Tracks
Jaan (feat. Amar)
Talvin Singh
Jaan (feat. Amar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh5.jpglink
Jaan (feat. Amar)
Last played on
Tuhe (feat. Hamsika Lyer)
Talvin Singh
Tuhe (feat. Hamsika Lyer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh5.jpglink
Tuhe (feat. Hamsika Lyer)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Play
Talvin Singh
Play
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh5.jpglink
Play
Performer
Last played on
Tuhe (feat. Hamsika Iyer)
Talvin Singh
Tuhe (feat. Hamsika Iyer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh5.jpglink
Tuhe (feat. Hamsika Iyer)
Last played on
Butterfly
Talvin Singh
Butterfly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh5.jpglink
Butterfly
Last played on
Sway Of The Verses
Talvin Singh
Sway Of The Verses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh5.jpglink
Sway Of The Verses
Last played on
Traveller
Talvin Singh
Traveller
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh5.jpglink
OK
Talvin Singh
OK
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh5.jpglink
OK
Last played on
Jelly
Talvin Singh
Jelly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh5.jpglink
Jelly
Last played on
Nach Tere Naal (feat. Jaaveed Jaaferi, Madhu Sapre & Padma Lakshmi)
Talvin Singh
Nach Tere Naal (feat. Jaaveed Jaaferi, Madhu Sapre & Padma Lakshmi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh5.jpglink
Nach Tere Naal (feat. Jaaveed Jaaferi, Madhu Sapre & Padma Lakshmi)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Ananta
Talvin Singh & Niladri Kumar
Ananta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ananta
Performer
Last played on
Distant God
Talvin Singh
Distant God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh5.jpglink
Distant God
Last played on
Heavy Intro
Talvin Singh
Heavy Intro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh5.jpglink
Heavy Intro
Last played on
Distant God
Talvin Singh
Distant God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh5.jpglink
Distant God
Last played on
River
Talvin Singh
River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh5.jpglink
River
Last played on
Light
Talvin Singh
Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyh5.jpglink
Light
Last played on
