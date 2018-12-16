Yolanda AdamsBorn 27 August 1961
Yolanda Adams
1961-08-27
Yolanda Adams Biography (Wikipedia)
Yolanda Yvette Adams (born August 27, 1961) is an American gospel singer, record producer, actress, and former radio host of her own nationally syndicated morning gospel show. As of September 2009, she had sold 4.5 million albums since 1991 in the United States, and nearly 8 million albums worldwide according to SoundScan. Adams is known as the "Queen of Contemporary Gospel Music" and the "First Lady of Modern Gospel". Variety dubbed Adams as the "Reigning Queen of Urban Gospel".
On December 11, 2009, Billboard named her the No. 1 Gospel Artist of the last decade In the same chart, her album Mountain High...Valley Low was acknowledged as the best gospel album.
Yolanda Adams Tracks
Victory
Victory
Born This Day
Born This Day
The Battle is the Lords
The Battle is the Lords
Is Your All On The Altar
Is Your All On The Altar
BE BLESSED
BE BLESSED
It's Gon Be Nice
It's Gon Be Nice
Bestil
Bestil
Only A Prayer
Only A Prayer
Thank You
Thank You
I Believe I Can Fly
I Believe I Can Fly
Open my Heart
Open my Heart
I Believe
I Believe
