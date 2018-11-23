ChinxFormerly Chinx Drugz. Born 4 December 1983. Died 17 May 2015
Chinx
1983-12-04
Chinx Biography (Wikipedia)
Lionel Pickens (December 4, 1983 – May 17, 2015), better known by his stage name Chinx (formerly Chinx Drugz), was an American hip hop recording artist from Queens, New York. He was a member of the Rockaway Riot Squad alongside fellow slain rapper Stack Bundles. Chinx later joined French Montana's Coke Boys Records. He was best known for his appearances on the Coke Boys mixtapes and the Cocaine Riot mixtape series. He was killed by a then unknown assailant through a fatal gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in Jamaica, Queens, on May 17, 2015. Two accused men have since been arrested in the case.
Chinx Tracks
Don't Waste My Time (Remix) (feat. Chinx & French Montana)
Krept & Konan
Don't Waste My Time (Remix) (feat. Chinx & French Montana)
Don't Waste My Time (Remix) (feat. Chinx & French Montana)
Match that
Chinx
Match that
Match that
Whiskey Eyes (feat. Chinx)
French Montana
Whiskey Eyes (feat. Chinx)
Whiskey Eyes (feat. Chinx)
Don't Waste My Time (Remix) (feat. Chip, French Montana, Chinx, Wretch 32 & Fekky)
Krept & Konan
Don't Waste My Time (Remix) (feat. Chip, French Montana, Chinx, Wretch 32 & Fekky)
Don't Waste My Time (Remix) (feat. Chip, French Montana, Chinx, Wretch 32 & Fekky)
Couple Hittaz
Chinx
Couple Hittaz
Couple Hittaz
Hey Fool (feat. Nipsey Hussle & Zack)
Chinx
Hey Fool (feat. Nipsey Hussle & Zack)
Hey Fool (feat. Nipsey Hussle & Zack)
Dope House Remix
Chinx
Dope House Remix
Dope House Remix
Yay
Chinx
Yay
Yay
Dope House (feat. Jadakiss)
Chinx
Dope House (feat. Jadakiss)
Dope House (feat. Jadakiss)
Freak (feat. Eric Bellinger, Chinx & Too $hort)
Mally Mall
Freak (feat. Eric Bellinger, Chinx & Too $hort)
Freak (feat. Eric Bellinger, Chinx & Too $hort)
