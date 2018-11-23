Lionel Pickens (December 4, 1983 – May 17, 2015), better known by his stage name Chinx (formerly Chinx Drugz), was an American hip hop recording artist from Queens, New York. He was a member of the Rockaway Riot Squad alongside fellow slain rapper Stack Bundles. Chinx later joined French Montana's Coke Boys Records. He was best known for his appearances on the Coke Boys mixtapes and the Cocaine Riot mixtape series. He was killed by a then unknown assailant through a fatal gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in Jamaica, Queens, on May 17, 2015. Two accused men have since been arrested in the case.