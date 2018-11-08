Our Krypton Son
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4z2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4fa6e70d-2505-4a86-8598-99646db2c567
Our Krypton Son Performances & Interviews
Our Krypton Son Tracks
Sort by
Sunlight In The Ashes
Our Krypton Son
Sunlight In The Ashes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4z2.jpglink
Sunlight In The Ashes
Last played on
Everything Reminds Me Of You
Our Krypton Son
Everything Reminds Me Of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4z2.jpglink
Everything Reminds Me Of You
Last played on
Catalonian Love Song
Our Krypton Son
Catalonian Love Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4z2.jpglink
Catalonian Love Song
Last played on
Falling In Love Is A Suicide Mission
Our Krypton Son
Falling In Love Is A Suicide Mission
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4z2.jpglink
Falling In Love Is A Suicide Mission
Last played on
Winter Taunts Spring
Our Krypton Son
Winter Taunts Spring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4z2.jpglink
Winter Taunts Spring
Last played on
Cant Make You Come Back
Our Krypton Son
Cant Make You Come Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4z2.jpglink
Cant Make You Come Back
Last played on
Alexandria
Our Krypton Son
Alexandria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4z2.jpglink
Alexandria
Last played on
Fool For Love
Our Krypton Son
Fool For Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4z2.jpglink
Fool For Love
Last played on
Lady of a Certain Age
Our Krypton Son
Lady of a Certain Age
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4z2.jpglink
Lady of a Certain Age
Last played on
When I First Lay Dreaming
Our Krypton Son
When I First Lay Dreaming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4z2.jpglink
When I First Lay Dreaming
Last played on
Buddy Holly
Our Krypton Son
Buddy Holly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4z2.jpglink
Buddy Holly
Last played on
The Dog Catcher
Our Krypton Son
The Dog Catcher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4z2.jpglink
The Dog Catcher
Last played on
Our Krypton Son Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist