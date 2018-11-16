Earl BosticBorn 25 April 1912. Died 28 October 1965
Earl Bostic
1912-04-25
Earl Bostic Biography (Wikipedia)
Eugene Earl Bostic (April 25, 1913 – October 28, 1965) was an American jazz alto saxophonist and a pioneer of the post-war American rhythm and blues style. He had a number of popular hits such as "Flamingo", "Harlem Nocturne", "Temptation", "Sleep", "Special Delivery Stomp" and "Where or When", which all showed off his characteristic growl on the horn. He was a major influence on John Coltrane.
Earl Bostic Tracks
Sleep
Earl Bostic
Sleep
Sleep
Flamingo
Earl Bostic
Flamingo
Flamingo
Cracked Ice
Earl Bostic
Cracked Ice
Cracked Ice
Up There In Orbit 1&2
Earl Bostic
Up There In Orbit 1&2
Up There In Orbit 1&2
Goodnight Sweetheart
Earl Bostic
Goodnight Sweetheart
Goodnight Sweetheart
Hurricane Blues
Earl Bostic
Hurricane Blues
Hurricane Blues
Cherokee
Earl Bostic
Cherokee
Cherokee
Walk On The Wild Side
Earl Bostic
Walk On The Wild Side
Walk On The Wild Side
Taste Of Fresh Air
Earl Bostic
Taste Of Fresh Air
Taste Of Fresh Air
Up There In Orbit
Earl Bostic
Up There In Orbit
Up There In Orbit
Dont You Do It
Earl Bostic
Dont You Do It
Dont You Do It
Moonglow
Earl Bostic
Moonglow
Moonglow
Flamingo
Earl Bostic
Flamingo
Flamingo
The Hour Of Parting
Earl Bostic
The Hour Of Parting
The Hour Of Parting
Sweet Lorraine
Earl Bostic
Sweet Lorraine
Sweet Lorraine
Don't Do It Please
Earl Bostic
Don't Do It Please
Don't Do It Please
Ain't Misbehavin
Earl Bostic
Ain't Misbehavin
Ain't Misbehavin
East of the Sun
Earl Bostic
East of the Sun
East of the Sun
Let me off uptown
Clare Teal
Let me off uptown
Let me off uptown
Apple Cake
Earl Bostic
Apple Cake
Apple Cake
Thats The Groovy Thing
Earl Bostic
Thats The Groovy Thing
Thats The Groovy Thing
Steam Whistle Jump
Earl Bostic
Steam Whistle Jump
Steam Whistle Jump
Deep Purple
Edward Richley, Granville Hogan, Charles Grayson, Alexander Sample, Blue Mitchell, Stanley Turrentine, Earl Bostic, Earl Bostic, Bob Bueton & Tommy Turrentine
Deep Purple
Deep Purple
Haven't Named it Yet
Earl Bostic
Haven't Named it Yet
Haven't Named it Yet
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Earl Bostic
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Hunt And Peck
Earl Bostic
Hunt And Peck
Hunt And Peck
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
Earl Bostic
Sleep (Five Elizabethan Songs)
The Major & The Minor
Earl Bostic
The Major & The Minor
The Major & The Minor
