Jimmy Johnson (born 1956) is an American bass guitarist best known for his work with James Taylor, Allan Holdsworth and Flim & the BB's. Raised in a rich musical environment, his father was a 47-year member of the Minnesota Orchestra's bass section, his mother a piano teacher and accompanist, and his brother Gordon is also a professional bassist.
In 1976, Johnson worked with Alembic and GHS to create one of the first 5-string bass guitars with a low B string. Living in the Los Angeles area since 1979, Johnson continues to record and tour with singer-songwriter James Taylor and also appears with various groups at The Baked Potato jazz club in Studio City, California.
