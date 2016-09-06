Maxx Baer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f9daf9c-ec27-4e74-b59b-94ad2868a36a
Maxx Baer Tracks
Sort by
Come Around (feat. Moza)
Maxx Baer
Come Around (feat. Moza)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Around (feat. Moza)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Chimes (Maxx Baer re-think)
Hudson Mohawke
Chimes (Maxx Baer re-think)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4g8.jpglink
Chimes (Maxx Baer re-think)
Last played on
Maxx Baer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist