Sounds of Blackness
Sounds of Blackness
Sounds of Blackness is a Grammy Award-winning vocal and instrumental ensemble from Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota who perform music from several genres music including gospel, R&B, soul, and jazz. The group scored several hits on the Billboard R&B chart and Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart in the 1990s. Cynthia Johnson of Lipps Inc. fame and Grammy winner Ann Nesby are the group's most prominent alumni.
Optimistic
Optimistic
Soul Holidays
Soul Holidays
Optimistic (Album Version)
Optimistic (Album Version)
The Pressure
The Pressure
I Believe
I Believe
The Pressure (Frankie Knuckles Classic Full Vocal Mix)
The Pressure (Frankie Knuckles Classic Full Vocal Mix)
I'm Going All The Way
I'm Going All The Way
All The Way
All The Way
Hold On (Change Is Comin')
Hold On (Change Is Comin')
The Vaults Of Heaven
The Vaults Of Heaven
The Pressure (Frankie Knuckles Mix)
The Pressure (Frankie Knuckles Mix)
