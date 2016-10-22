Darby & Tarlton
Darby & Tarlton Biography (Wikipedia)
Darby and Tarlton were an early country music duo, who achieved some level of success in the late 1920s. The duo consisted of Tom Darby (born August 25, 1891 Columbus, Georgia - died August 20, 1971) and Jimmie Tarlton, (born May 8, 1892 Cheraw, South Carolina - died November 29, 1979 Phenix City, Alabama).
Darby & Tarlton Tracks
The Black Sheep
The Black Sheep
Lonesome 'Frisco Line
Lonesome 'Frisco Line
