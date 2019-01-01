Heinrich FrauenlobBorn 1255. Died 21 November 1318
Heinrich Frauenlob
1255
Heinrich Frauenlob Biography (Wikipedia)
Heinrich Frauenlob (between 1250 and 1260 – 29 November 1318), sometimes known as Henry of Meissen (Heinrich von Meißen), was a Middle High German poet, a representative of both the Sangspruchdichtung and Minnesang genres. He was one of the most celebrated poets of the late medieval period, venerated and imitated well into the 15th century.
