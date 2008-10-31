The SquiresEarly band of Neil Young. Formed 1962. Disbanded 1965
The Squires
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f98ae05-ac0b-45b8-b3ba-b737520c59a2
The Squires Biography (Wikipedia)
The Squires or Neil Young & The Squires were a Canadian band formed in 1963 in Winnipeg. It was one of the first bands of singer-songwriter Neil Young.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Squires Tracks
Sort by
Aurora
The Squires
Aurora
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aurora
Last played on
The Sultan
The Squires
The Sultan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sultan
Last played on
The Squires Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist