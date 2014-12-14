Fergie (born Robert William Ferguson, 16 November 1979) is a Northern Irish DJ and electronic music artist from Larne, County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Initially playing hard house in the DJ sets of his early career, he is now better known for playing and producing House and Techno music. He presented his own radio show on BBC Radio 1 for four years.

Fergie played his first set at the age of 14 in his native Larne. Allegedly a milk crate was used so that he could reach the decks. Being underage, he was soon ejected from the premises by the police. He followed this by building his reputation at Armagh's The Met, promoted by friend Mark Dobbin. Before moving to London he met Tony De Vit while DJing at Lush! in Kelly's, Portrush. De Vit would become Fergie's mentor, playing together at Trade in Turnmills. Through the 1990s he played at clubs across the UK including Sundissential and Godskitchen. He was also popular in Ibiza, DJing at Privilege, Space and Bora Bora. He has featured in the "DJ Mag Top 100 DJs" poll 7 years in a row (between 2000 and 2006) and currently holds the record for the highest new entry since the poll began, achieved when he was voted 8th in 2000. He's currently living in Las Vegas and has been a resident DJ at the Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand since it opened in 2013. He is working under the name Fergie (DJ).