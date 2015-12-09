The Jackson Southernaires is an American traditional black gospel music group from Jackson, Mississippi, producer Frank Crisler formed the group in 1940, yet they did not become active until 1969, with the release of Too Late by Song Bird Records. At its inception, The group consisted of five members; Huey Williams, Roger Bryant Jr., Maurice Surrell, James Burks, and Luther Jennings. The group received a nomination for a Grammy Award in the Best Traditional Gospel Album category at the 34th Annual Grammy Awards. The group has released 28 albums, including their 2010 release, Back Again, with Blackberry Records. Eleven albums have charted on the Billboard magazine charts, only on the Gospel Albums chart.