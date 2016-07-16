Besh o droM is a gypsy music group. Their music blends folk and contemporary instruments (including cymbalon and turntables, for instance), in styles ranging from jazz to world music. They acknowledge particular influences from Transylvanian, Jewish, Turkish, Afghan, Egyptian, Lebanese, Armenian, Bulgarian, Romanian, Macedonian and Greek musical traditions.

The band was formed in Budapest in August 1999. The large, Budapest-based band employs a Romany title in the Lovari dialect (Besh o droM means ’sit on the road’ literally), but its real meaning is ’follow your path, get on with it’. It is also wordplay in Hungarian meaning ’I am rolling...’ (a cigarette).

Some of their notable performances include the Montreal International Jazz Festival in 2004 and 2012, and several MagyArt (Hungarian Cultural Season) venues such as 2001 in France, 2002 in Italy, 2004 in Netherlands.

They have made a special appearance in Miklós Jancsó's movie Last Supper at the Arabian Gray Horse. They have also composed and performed the original soundtrack for the National Theatre of Szeged's 2001/2002 season of A Midsummer Night's Dream.