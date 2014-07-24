Johan GielenBorn 23 February 1968
Johan Gielen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-02-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f8d2085-f5f5-4af1-9a48-ff9b07941112
Johan Gielen Biography (Wikipedia)
Johan Gielen is a trance artist, DJ, and remixer. He was born on 23 February 1968 in the town of Mol, Belgium.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johan Gielen Tracks
Sort by
Physical Overdrive (Darren Porter Remix)
Johan Gielen
Physical Overdrive (Darren Porter Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johan Gielen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist