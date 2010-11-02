All That RemainsFormed 1998
All That Remains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f8b7186-b2a2-40db-97ae-6e1cd46d57b1
All That Remains Biography (Wikipedia)
All That Remains is an American heavy metal band from Springfield, Massachusetts, formed in 1998. They have released nine studio albums, a live CD and DVD, and have sold over a million records worldwide. The group currently consists of vocalist Philip Labonte, guitarist Mike Martin, bassist Aaron Patrick, and former Diecast drummer Jason Costa, with Labonte being the last remaining original member. In spite of this, the band's line-up had remained consistent from the release of 2008's Overcome until 2015's The Order of Things, spanning four albums. This line-up changed, however, in September 2015, when long-time bassist Jeanne Sagan left the band, with Patrick taking her place.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
All That Remains Tracks
Sort by
Some Of The People, All Of The Time
All That Remains
Some Of The People, All Of The Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All That Remains Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist