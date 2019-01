Molotov is a Mexican rock and comedy rap band formed in Mexico City in September 1995. Their lyrics feature a mixture of Spanish and English, rapped and sung by all members of the group. Molotov blends heavy basslines with heavy guitar riffs in many songs, such as "Gimme the Power" and "Frijolero".

