Azekel
Azekel Biography (Wikipedia)
Azekel Adesuyi, who uses the mononymous stage name Azekel, is a Nigerian born singer-songwriter, musician and producer from East London. Azekel has released three solo EPs: Circa, (2013), Raw, Vol. 1, (2015) and Raw, Vol. 2, (2016).
Azekel Performances & Interviews
Azekel Tracks
Black Is Beauty (Daughters)
Azekel
Black Is Beauty (Daughters)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghhyx.jpglink
Black Is Beauty (Daughters)
Last played on
Loading
Azekel
Loading
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghhyx.jpglink
Loading
Last played on
Don't Wake The Babies
Azekel
Don't Wake The Babies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghhyx.jpglink
Don't Wake The Babies
Last played on
Insert / Don't Wake The Babies
Azekel
Insert / Don't Wake The Babies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghhyx.jpglink
Insert / Don't Wake The Babies
Last played on
Can We Have Fun
Azekel
Can We Have Fun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghhyx.jpglink
Can We Have Fun
Last played on
Hollow
Azekel
Hollow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0624319.jpglink
Hollow
Last played on
Pyramids & Starships
Azekel
Pyramids & Starships
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghhyx.jpglink
Pyramids & Starships
Last played on
Can We Have Some Fun (In This House Tonight)
Azekel
Can We Have Some Fun (In This House Tonight)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghhyx.jpglink
New Romance
Azekel
New Romance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cfr08.jpglink
New Romance
Last played on
Ritual Spirit
Azekel
Ritual Spirit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghhyx.jpglink
Ritual Spirit
Last played on
England Is A... (feat. James Massiah)
Azekel
England Is A... (feat. James Massiah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghhyx.jpglink
England Is A... (feat. James Massiah)
Last played on
Linger (Maths Time Joy Remix)
Azekel
Linger (Maths Time Joy Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghhyx.jpglink
Linger (Maths Time Joy Remix)
Last played on
Linger (Maths Time Joy Remix)
Azekel
Linger (Maths Time Joy Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghhyx.jpglink
Linger (Maths Time Joy Remix)
Last played on
The War Inside
Azekel
The War Inside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghhyx.jpglink
The War Inside
Last played on
Stuck
Azekel
Stuck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghhyx.jpglink
Stuck
Last played on
Linger
Azekel
Linger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghhyx.jpglink
Linger
Last played on
Linger
Azekel
Linger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghhyx.jpglink
Linger
Last played on
Ritual Spirit (feat. Azekel)
Massive Attack
Ritual Spirit (feat. Azekel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j1t4l.jpglink
Ritual Spirit (feat. Azekel)
Last played on
Ritual Spirit x Shame on the Soul (Bob Moses Edit)
Massive Attack
Ritual Spirit x Shame on the Soul (Bob Moses Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j4rmq.jpglink
Ritual Spirit x Shame on the Soul (Bob Moses Edit)
Last played on
New Romance (Om Unit Remix)
Azekel
New Romance (Om Unit Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghhyx.jpglink
New Romance (Om Unit Remix)
Last played on
