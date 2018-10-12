Young Heart AttackFormed 2001
Young Heart Attack
2001
Young Heart Attack Biography (Wikipedia)
Young Heart Attack (YHA) are a high-energy rock band from Austin, Texas, that formed in 2001. Chris "Frenchie" Smith and bassist Steven T. Hall had previously been in the Sixteen Deluxe and Joey Shuffield in Fastball.
Young Heart Attack Tracks
Starlite
Young Heart Attack
Starlite
Starlite
Tommy Shots
Young Heart Attack
Tommy Shots
Tommy Shots
Welcome to my World
Young Heart Attack
Welcome to my World
Welcome to my World
(Take Me Back) Mary Jane
Young Heart Attack
(Take Me Back) Mary Jane
(Take Me Back) Mary Jane
Jump Into the Picture
Young Heart Attack
Jump Into the Picture
Jump Into the Picture
In Luck
Young Heart Attack
In Luck
In Luck
