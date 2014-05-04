Kenneth JenningsBorn 13 May 1925. Died 20 August 2015
1925-05-13
Kenneth L. Jennings (May 13, 1925 – August 20, 2015) was an American choral conductor and composer. He was the Harry R. and Thora Helseth Tosdal Professor of Music Emeritus and Director Emeritus of the St. Olaf Choir. He was a published arranger, composer, and choral music educator.
