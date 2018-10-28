Alexander DmitrievConductor. Born 19 January 1935
Alexander Dmitriev
1935-01-19
Alexander Dmitriev Biography (Wikipedia)
Aleksandr Sergeyevich Dmitriyev (Russian: Алекса́ндр Серге́евич Дми́триев; born in Leningrad on 19 January 1935), PAU, is a Russian conductor of orchestral and choral music and opera. He has been director of the Symphony Orchestra of the Karel Autonomous Republic, and Principal Conductor of the Maly Academic Opera House in Leningrad. Since 1977 he has been Chief Conductor and Artistic director of the Academic Symphony Orchestra of the St. Petersburg Philharmonia. He has toured many countries worldwide performing a wide range of musical periods and styles. In 2005, he was awarded the Order of Honour for Merit in the field of Culture and Art by Vladimir Putin.
Alexander Dmitriev Tracks
Symphony No 6 "Pathetique" In B Minor: Finale: Adagio Lamentoso, Andante
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No 6 "Pathetique" In B Minor: Finale: Adagio Lamentoso, Andante
Symphony No 6 "Pathetique" In B Minor: Finale: Adagio Lamentoso, Andante
Orchestra
L'Heure Espagnole
Maurice Ravel
L'Heure Espagnole
L'Heure Espagnole
Capriccio espagnol Op.34
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Capriccio espagnol Op.34
Capriccio espagnol Op.34
Kjempevise-slatten Op. 22a no. 5
Harald Sæverud
Kjempevise-slatten Op. 22a no. 5
Kjempevise-slatten Op. 22a no. 5
