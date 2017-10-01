Paul BazelaireCellist. Born 4 March 1886. Died 11 December 1958
Paul Bazelaire
1886-03-04
Paul Bazelaire Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Bazelaire (4 March 1886 – 11 December 1958) was a French cellist and composer.
Bazelaire was born in Sedan, Ardennes. He studied under Jules Delsart.
He won many prizes for literature and poetry in France and Belgium.
Paul Bazelaire Tracks
Pieces en Concert, Siciliene and La Tromba
François Couperin
Pieces en Concert, Siciliene and La Tromba
Pieces en Concert, Siciliene and La Tromba
Performer
Last played on
Pieces en Concert, Prelude
François Couperin
Pieces en Concert, Prelude
Pieces en Concert, Prelude
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1899: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en2p5v
Queen's Hall
1899-09-30T07:53:06
30
Sep
1899
Proms 1899: Prom 31
Queen's Hall
Proms 1899: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehvbj5
Queen's Hall
1899-09-28T07:53:06
28
Sep
1899
Proms 1899: Prom 29
Queen's Hall
Proms 1899: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evbq2m
Queen's Hall
1899-09-22T07:53:06
22
Sep
1899
Proms 1899: Prom 24
Queen's Hall
Proms 1899: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5m6v2
Queen's Hall
1899-09-20T07:53:06
20
Sep
1899
Proms 1899: Prom 22
Queen's Hall
Proms 1899: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exvbj5
Queen's Hall
1899-09-15T07:53:06
15
Sep
1899
Proms 1899: Prom 18
Queen's Hall
