Pinkan Ratnasari Mambo (born 11 November 1980), also spelled Pingkan Mambo, is an Indonesian pop singer. She achieved success as the vocalist in the Indonesian music duo Ratu between 2000 and 2004, then continued her career as a soloist.

Born and raised in Jakarta, Mambo began singing at an early age but only began to sing in public as a teenager. While still in senior high school, she found a job as a café singer and performed in numerous venues throughout Jakarta. In 2000 she joined songwriter and music producer Maia Estianty as part of Ratu after she met Estianty's husband Ahmad Dhani, the singer for the band Dewa 19; after six casting calls, Dhani invited her to join the band, which he had established for his wife and let her manage. The duo was successful, but because of conflict between the two members and Mambo's unintended pregnancy, she left the group. She then began a solo career with Sony BMG, releasing three solo albums as of 2012. She also acted in one film, Selimut Berdarah, in 2010.