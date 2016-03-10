Adam BałdychBorn 18 May 1986
Adam Bałdych
1986-05-18
Adam Bałdych Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Bałdych (born 18 May 1986 in Gorzów Wielkopolski, Poland) is a Polish violinist, composer, music producer. Baldych is ACT MUSIC (Germany) recording artist. He is known from a series of record releases and collaborations with musicians like Marius Neset, Morten Lund & Lars Danielsson.
Adam Bałdych Tracks
Dreamer
Adam Bałdych
Dreamer
Dreamer
Freedom (feat. Adam Bałdych & Asja Valčić)
Iiro Rantala
Freedom (feat. Adam Bałdych & Asja Valčić)
Freedom (feat. Adam Bałdych & Asja Valčić)
