Eivind Opsvik
Born 1973
Eivind Opsvik
1973
Eivind Opsvik Biography (Wikipedia)
Eivind Opsvik (born 1973 in Oslo, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz musician (upright bass) and composer, the son of the Norwegian interior and furniture designer Peter Opsvik.
Eivind Opsvik Tracks
Extraterrestrial Tantrum
Extraterrestrial Tantrum
Extraterrestrial Tantrum
First Challenge On The Road
First Challenge On The Road
First Challenge On The Road
Men On Horses
Men On Horses
Men On Horses
