Shannon Stephens is an American singer-songwriter from Seattle, Washington.

She has released three solo albums, an EP entitled How I Got Away (1999), and also has exclusive tracks featured on both Asthmatic Kitty Records Samplers. Stephens was also featured on a bonus track of Denison Witmer's 2002 release titled Philadelphia Songs on "Burnt Toast Vinyl" (US).

Stephens once led the Holland, Michigan band Marzuki that featured Sufjan Stevens on the guitar, drums, and recorder. The band released two albums, one titled Marzuki (MS Records, 1996) and a second titled No One Likes a Nervous Wreck (MS Records, 1998). Several of her old band members including Paul Mumaw (Rockstar Crush), Jason Harrod, Kenny Hutson (Vigilantes of Love) and Sufjan Stevens appeared on her self-titled release.

After the release of her first album, she went on an eight-year hiatus before releasing a follow-up, The Breadwinner in 2009, which was noted internationally. It featured the single In Summer in the Heat. In May 2012 her third album was released, Pull it Together.