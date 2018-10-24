William WaterhouseBassoonist. Born 18 February 1931. Died 5 November 2007
William Waterhouse
1931-02-18
William Waterhouse Biography (Wikipedia)
William Waterhouse (18 February 1931 – 5 November 2007) was a distinguished English bassoonist and musicologist. He played with notable orchestras, was a member of the Melos Ensemble, professor at the Royal Northern College of Music, author of the Yehudi Menuhin Music Guide "Bassoon", of The New Langwill Index, and contributor to the New Grove Dictionary of Music and Musicians.
William Waterhouse Tracks
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (Scherzo)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Quintet for piano and wind op.16 - Rondo
Jack Brymer
Quintet in E flat major for piano & winds, K.452 (3rd movement)
William Waterhouse
Past BBC Events
Proms 1971: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-12T08:40:27
12
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 19
Proms 1969: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-15T08:40:27
15
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 25
Proms 1968: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
1968-09-09T08:40:27
9
Sep
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 47
Proms 1967: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1967-07-24T08:40:27
24
Jul
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 03
Proms 1964: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1964-07-28T08:40:27
28
Jul
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 03
