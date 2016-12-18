Clarence Jey
Clarence Jey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f730a71-c427-404e-86ce-f2b138e265ae
Clarence Jey Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence Ranjith Jeyaretnam better known as Clarence Jey is an American record producer, multi-instrumentalist, composer and songwriter of Sri Lankan Tamil heritage who has had music chart on the US Billboard Hot 100, a Grammy-winning record and worked on various award-winning US television shows including an Emmy-nominated show.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clarence Jey Tracks
Sort by
What A Christmas This Is (feat. Clarence Jey)
Josef Gordon
What A Christmas This Is (feat. Clarence Jey)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What A Christmas This Is (feat. Clarence Jey)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist