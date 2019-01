Clarence Ranjith Jeyaretnam better known as Clarence Jey is an American record producer, multi-instrumentalist, composer and songwriter of Sri Lankan Tamil heritage who has had music chart on the US Billboard Hot 100, a Grammy-winning record and worked on various award-winning US television shows including an Emmy-nominated show.

