Luka BloomBorn 23 May 1955
Luka Bloom
1955-05-23
Luka Bloom Biography (Wikipedia)
Luka Bloom (born Kevin Barry Moore; 23 May 1955) is an Irish folk singer-songwriter. He is the younger brother of folk singer Christy Moore.
Luka Bloom Tracks
Love is a Place I Dream Of
Luka Bloom
Love is a Place I Dream Of
When Will We Learn
Christie Hennessy
When Will We Learn
When Will We Learn
Make You Feel My Love
Luka Bloom
Make You Feel My Love
Make You Feel My Love
Here & Now
Luka Bloom
Here & Now
Here & Now
Before Sleep Comes
Luka Bloom
Before Sleep Comes
Before Sleep Comes
You Couldn't Have Come at a Better Time
Luka Bloom
You Couldn't Have Come at a Better Time
Lord Franklin
Luka Bloom
Lord Franklin
Lord Franklin
Head and Heart
Luka Bloom
Head and Heart
Head and Heart
Dancing Queen Luka Bloom
Luka Bloom
Dancing Queen Luka Bloom
Dancing Queen Luka Bloom
keeper of the flame
Luka Bloom
keeper of the flame
keeper of the flame
Banks of the Lee
Luka Bloom
Banks of the Lee
Banks of the Lee
If I Were A Carpenter
Luka Bloom
If I Were A Carpenter
If I Were A Carpenter
Camomile
Luka Bloom
Camomile
Camomile
Throw Your Arms Around Me
Luka Bloom
Throw Your Arms Around Me
My Singing Bird
Luka Bloom
My Singing Bird
My Singing Bird
Liffeyside
Luka Bloom
Liffeyside
Liffeyside
The Man Is Alive
Luka Bloom
The Man Is Alive
The Man Is Alive
Lonesome Robin
Luka Bloom
Lonesome Robin
Lonesome Robin
Give You Wings
Luka Bloom
Give You Wings
Give You Wings
Heart Man
Luka Bloom
Heart Man
Heart Man
I Am A River
Luka Bloom
I Am A River
I Am A River
The Acoustic Motorbike
Luka Bloom
The Acoustic Motorbike
The Acoustic Motorbike
How Am I to Be
Luka Bloom
How Am I to Be
How Am I to Be
I Need Love
Luka Bloom
I Need Love
I Need Love
Every Grain Of Sand
Luka Bloom
Every Grain Of Sand
Every Grain Of Sand
My Wild Irish Rose
Luka Bloom
My Wild Irish Rose
My Wild Irish Rose
Exploring the Blue
Luka Bloom
Exploring the Blue
She Sings Her Songs With Open Eyes
Luka Bloom
She Sings Her Songs With Open Eyes
Gentle On My Mind
Luka Bloom
Gentle On My Mind
Gentle On My Mind
Dead Of Night
Luka Bloom
Dead Of Night
Dead Of Night
The Ride
Luka Bloom
The Ride
The Ride
