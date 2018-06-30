The Turtle Creek Chorale (TCC) is an American men's chorus located in Dallas, Texas. With 38 recordings and two commercially produced, feature-length motion picture documentaries in public distribution, it is among the most recorded men's chorus in the world.

Founded February 19, 1980, and currently featuring more than 200 singing members, the Chorale performs a full concert series annually to live audiences in excess of 20,000.

While primarily a gay men's chorus, the Turtle Creek Chorale welcomes all men, and those that identify as male, regardless of sexual orientation.

TCC also performs more than 30 benefit appearances annually. Recent partnerships and collaborations include Lone Star Rides, LifeWalk, Genesis Women’s Shelter, Children’s Medical Center, Hope’s Door, Parkland Hospital, and the American Airlines Sky Ball.