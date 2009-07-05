François-Eudes Chanfrault (2 December 1974 – 11 March 2016), also credited as François Eudes and Francois Eudes, was a French composer and laptop musician. Chanfrault's film music composition work in 2003 included the movie Haute Tension by filmmaker Alexandre Aja and Who Killed Bambi? directed by Gilles Marchand. He released his first music album, Computer-Assisted Sunset, on compact disc in 2005 via the label MK2, which received a positive reception from publications including Fnac and Les Inrocks. The same year, his music was used in the film Beyond Hatred, which was directed by Olivier Meyrou, and received a favorable review in Variety. In 2006, he worked with director Alexandre Aja again, this time on the film The Hills Have Eyes. His work on the music for this film inspired director Jeremy Forni for his 2011 documentary film Après la gauche.

Chanfrault's compositions for the 2007 film Inside directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo were positively received by media including Popjournalism. His soundtrack and score for the 2008 film Donkey Punch, which was directed by Olly Blackburn, was praised by film critic Kurt Loder in a review for MTV.com and was also received favorably in a review of the film in Libération. He also composed the music for two more films in 2008: Vinyan by filmmaker Fabrice Du Welz, and The Wedding Song (Le Chant des mariées) directed by Karin Albou. His music for the television movie Belleville Story directed by Arnaud Malherbe was favorably reviewed in two separate articles in L'Express.