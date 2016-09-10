Young KatoFormed 2011
Young Kato
2011
Young Kato are a British six-piece indie pop band from Cheltenham, England. Formed in 2011, the band consists of Tommy Wright, Jack Edwards, Joe Green, Joe Lever, Harry Steele and Sam Henderson.
One.Two.Three.Four
Children of the Stars
Sunshine
Drink Dance Play (CHORDS Remix)
