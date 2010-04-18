The AlfonzFormed 2006
The Alfonz
2006
The Alfonz Biography (Wikipedia)
The Alfonz was a rock band from Swindon, Wiltshire, United Kingdom. The band consisted of Adam Wiltshire (bass guitar, vocals, occasional keyboard), Sam Lee (guitar, vocals) and Charlie Rowe (drums, vocals).
The Alfonz Tracks
One Minute Longer (Cassetti remix)
Sitting On Your Radiator (Live at Glastonbury 09)
Floating Away
