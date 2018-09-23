The Alexandrov EnsembleFormed 12 October 1928
The Alexandrov Ensemble Biography (Wikipedia)
The Alexandrov Ensemble (Russian: Анса́мбль Алекса́ндрова, Ansámbl′ Aleksándrova; commonly known as the Red Army Choir in Western Europe) is an official army choir of the Russian armed forces. Founded during the Soviet era, the ensemble consists of a male choir, an orchestra, and a dance ensemble.
The Ensemble has entertained audiences both in Russia and throughout the world, performing a range of music including folk tunes, hymns, operatic arias and popular music. The group's repertoire has included The Volga Boatmen's Song, Katyusha, Kalinka, and Ave Maria.
It is named for its first director, Alexander Vasilyevich Alexandrov (1883–1946). Its formal name since 1998 has been A. V. Alexandrov Academic Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Army (Russian: Академи́ческий анса́мбль пе́сни и пля́ски Росси́йской А́рмии и́мени А. В. Алекса́ндрова, Akademíchesky ansámbl′ pésni i plyáski Rossýskoy Ármii ímeni A. V. Aleksándrova), shortened to Academic Ensemble (Russian: Академи́ческий анса́мбль, Akademíchesky ansámbl′) on second reference.
The Alexandrov Ensemble Tracks
Kalinka
Field, O My Field
Kalinka
Song Of The Volga Boatmen
We sing to thee
Sacred War
Que Sera Sera
Let's Go
Russia My Fatherland
Down Peterskaya Street
Kalinka (Short Version)
Bandura
Across the Valleys and the Mountains
The Patriot Song (Russian National Anthem)
Over the Fields
