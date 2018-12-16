Bertie Carvel
Bertie Carvel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f618ff2-da92-4650-86bb-801338e5b354
Bertie Carvel Tracks
Sort by
The Hammer
Bertie Carvel
The Hammer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hammer
Last played on
The Smell Of Rebellion
Bertie Carvel
The Smell Of Rebellion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Smell Of Rebellion
Last played on
The Smell of Rebellion
TIM MINCHIN & Cast of Matilda the Musical
The Smell of Rebellion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Smell of Rebellion
Performer
Last played on
The Smell of Rebellion
Bertie Carvel
The Smell of Rebellion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Smell of Rebellion
Last played on
Back to artist