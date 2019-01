Lao Che is a Polish rock band formed in 1999 in Płock by former members of the band Koli. Lao Che's musical genre is a crossover of various styles such as ska, ambient, and folk. The band's popularity grew quickly after their Powstanie Warszawskie (Polish for "Warsaw Uprising") concept album, which received many prestigious nominations and awards.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia