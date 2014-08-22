Lao CheFormed 1999
Lao Che
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f615cfd-6365-45ce-8b2c-b461c1b3c164
Lao Che Biography (Wikipedia)
Lao Che is a Polish rock band formed in 1999 in Płock by former members of the band Koli. Lao Che's musical genre is a crossover of various styles such as ska, ambient, and folk. The band's popularity grew quickly after their Powstanie Warszawskie (Polish for "Warsaw Uprising") concept album, which received many prestigious nominations and awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lao Che Tracks
Sort by
Czarne Kowboje (Nascente Label)
Lao Che
Czarne Kowboje (Nascente Label)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Czarne Kowboje (Nascente Label)
Last played on
Lao Che Links
Back to artist