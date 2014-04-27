Caiphus SemenyaSouth African musician and composer. Born 21 June 1941
Caiphus Semenya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-06-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f558a49-afb0-4b71-b8fa-68e5e7ad363c
Caiphus Semenya Biography (Wikipedia)
Caiphus Semenya (born 19 August 1939) is a South African composer and musician. He left South Africa for Los Angeles in the 1960s, together with his wife, singer Letta Mbulu. Among the artists with whom he worked are Hugh Masekela, Jonas Gwangwa, Hotep Galeta, Miriam Makeba, Lou Rawls, Nina Simone and Cannonball Adderley. Semenya also arranged the Swahili chant in the intro to Michael Jackson's "Liberian Girl" from the 1987 Bad album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Caiphus Semenya Tracks
Sort by
Angelina
Caiphus Semenya
Angelina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angelina
Last played on
Mandela - Long Walk To Freedom: Sons of Xhosa
Studio Orchestra, Alex Heffes, Alex Heffes & Caiphus Semenya
Mandela - Long Walk To Freedom: Sons of Xhosa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mandela - Long Walk To Freedom: Sons of Xhosa
Performer
Last played on
Ha Le Se Li Khanna
Caiphus Semenya
Ha Le Se Li Khanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ha Le Se Li Khanna
Last played on
Caiphus Semenya Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist