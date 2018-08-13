Howard Eliott PayneBorn 5 November 1975
Howard Eliott Payne
1975-11-05
Howard Eliott Payne Biography (Wikipedia)
Howie Payne (born Howard Elliot Payne 5 November 1970) is an English musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, formerly of The Stands.
Following The Stands' split, Payne embarked on a solo career under the name Howard Eliott Payne and released his debut album Bright Light Ballads in 2009.
Howard Eliott Payne Tracks
Dangling Threads
Dangling Threads
Last played on
High Times
High Times
Last played on
Hold Steady The Wire
The Brightest Star
The Brightest Star
Last played on
Sweet Believer, Sweet Dreamer
Holding On
Holding On
Last played on
Come Down Easy (saturday Session Archive)
Come Down Easy
Come Down Easy
Last played on
I Just Want To Spend Some Time With You
I Just Want To Spend Some Time With You
Last played on
Alison
Alison
Last played on
